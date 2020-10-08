One winner and one loser as Huddersfield Town make transfer decision on key man

Huddersfield Town have reportedly reached an agreement with West Brom over a deal to see Karlan Grant head to The Hawthorns according to the Daily Mail.

Grant caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season for the Terriers, as they finished 18th in the second-tier standings.

The forward scored 19 league goals in 43 appearances, and it was clear that these strong showings didn’t go unnoticed during the summer transfer window.

West Brom are clearly looking to add strength in depth to their attacking options before the transfer window closes, with Grant being their main target for a number of months.

Grant hasn’t featured at all for Huddersfield this season, which has dropped a sizeable hint that his future is likely to be elsewhere from Carlos Corberan’s squad.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser as Grant’s transfer to West Brom edges closer to being completed.

Winner: Karlan Grant

This might seem like the obvious choice, but he is the real winner here.

Grant clearly wasn’t keen to risk any injury occurring in matches for Huddersfield Town this season, as he’s not made an appearance for the Terriers this term, even though they’ve got off to somewhat of a slow start in this year’s league campaign in the Championship.

But the forward will be hoping he can pick up where he left off from last season, and he’ll certainly add something to the West Brom team if a move to the Baggies is completed in the near future.

Loser: Carlos Corberan

Any manager is going to want to have his best players available for selection, so news that Grant is edging closer to the exit door will be frustrating for Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

The former Leeds coach will surely be keen to reinvest the funds obtained from any potential deal for Grant, as he’ll leave a sizeable void in the Huddersfield team, after a number of strong performances last season for the Terriers.