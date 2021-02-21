One winner and one loser as Huddersfield close in on signature of 28-year-old

Huddersfield Town are close to signing former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer, per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since departing Toulouse in the summer, where he spent three years and scored 12 goals in 61 league outings.

Sanogo has spent plenty of time in England though, having signed for the Gunners back in 2013 although he only ever made 20 competitive appearances for them in four years.

He’s experienced Championship football before though with a brief spell at Charlton Athletic in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring three times in eight outings.

We take a look at a winner and a loser from the Terriers side as Sanogo prepares to become another option for manager Carlos Corberan.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Huddersfield Town’s last 15 top goal scorers scored?

1 of 15 How many league goals did Karlan Grant score for Huddersfield last season? 17 18 21 19

Winner: Fraizer Campbell

This may seem like a strange choice for a winner considering he will be competing with Campbell for a starting spot, but it may give the veteran striker a chance for a bit of a rest.

Campbell has had fitness and injury issues in the past and because of Danny Ward’s problems this season, Campbell has pretty much started most league games.

Rotating with Sanogo won’t do him any harm, and if Corberan decides to go with a 3-5-2 formation they can partner each other – it’s a win-win situation for the former Manchester United man.

Loser: Danny Ward

Ward made a triumphant return in the summer from Cardiff City having departed the Terriers for Rotherham in 2015, with the player arguably being a better one than when he left.

But injury problems have ruined his season, with a hamstring issue ruling him out of the first two months of the season and he’s made just 10 league appearances this season.

A calf injury sustained last month has kept him on the sidelines again and you’d think that Sanogo’s impending arrival would push him down to third-choice when he’s eventually fit again.