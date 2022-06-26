One winner and one loser as Burnley conclude multi-million pound deal for attacker

The first signing of the Vincent Kompany era at Burnley was announced earlier today as Scott Twine joined the club.

Having scored 20 goals and registered 13 assists for MK Dons in League One last season, a transfer always seemed inevitable once Liam Manning’s side failed to win promotion.

And, despite interest from elsewhere, the Clarets have moved quickly to land Twine, with the 22-year-old signing a four-year contract at Turf Moor as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Given Twine’s form, this is seen as a coup for Burnley and here we outline ONE winner and ONE loser from the transfer…

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

Winner: Vincent Kompany

You’d have to say the big winner from this is Kompany as he is getting to work with one of the top talents in the Football League.

He inherited a Burnley squad that was desperately short on numbers and whilst there is still a lot of time to go in the window, it’s clear they needed to act fast to get a few new signings in.

So, to land a player like Twine within days of his official unveiling is a real positive and Kompany now has someone who can be central to their attack next season. It will also help the boss when it comes to attracting new recruits and an exciting few weeks could lie ahead for all connected to Burnley.

Loser: Matej Vydra

The Czech international is actually out of contract in the coming days but it has been suggested that he will be offered a new deal, even though he’s out injured for a lengthy period.

However, whether he signs the deal or not, it’s clearly going to be harder for Vydra to get in the team when he returns because of Twine’s arrival.

Of course, Kompany could try to have a system that allows them both to flourish but the reality is that you would expect it to be one or the other.