One winner and one loser after West Brom complete deal for ex-Celtic player

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has added another new face to his ranks in a bid for Championship glory this campaign by snapping up Tomas Rogic on a free transfer.

Last season, the midfielder produced plenty of solid showings for Celtic, bagging six goals and five assists in 20 starts for the Scottish Premier League side. He helped them to claim the division title but has now been allowed to leave for nothing.

It gives Rogic the chance to now try his luck in England, with the player having never played in the Premier League or EFL yet. Instead, he has only featured in Australia and then in Scotland for ten seasons.

Now, at the age of 29, he is going to test himself in the Championship with the Baggies – and here is one winner and one loser after the transfer deal.

Winner: Karlan Grant

One beneficiary of this move to the Baggies by Tom Rogic is most definitely Karlan Grant, who will find even more service with the club with the addition of the midfielder.

Whether Rogic players in the centre of the field or further forward as an attacking midfielder, he certainly knows how to create chances for his teammates. He always bags a hatful of assists and has done throughout his career and his vision can be pinpoint in picking out passes from the centre of the field and splitting open opposition defences. If he is more capable to feed Grant with the ball, then it would mean more opportunities to bag goals too.

With Rogic able to chip in with goals himself too, that would take some of the goalscoring burden off Grant’s shoulders as well. The move then will be welcomed by the striker and should mean more players in the team that are capable of creating chances AND bagging goals.

Loser: Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Even though the youngster got plenty of action last season – and some Baggies supporters even claimed he was the lone bright spark of what was a dire campaign for the team – it looks like he’ll be a bit-part player again this season.

He’s played in three games so far this season and they’ve only been substitute appearances (minus last time around against Burnley).

If you consider the fact that Rogic now plays in the same role as the 20-year-old, it means opportunities may now be even more limited for Gardner-Hickman.

He probably will get more appearances off the bench and if he has similar performances to the game against Burnley, then he’s got to be in the reckoning for Steve Bruce. The fact the club’s boss though has added yet another midfielder doesn’t spell good news for the youngster, as it might push him even further down the pecking order.