One winner and loser for Luton Town after 2-2 draw v Millwall

Luton Town showed great levels of patience and determination to rescue a 2-2 draw after going two goals down against Millwall last night.

The Hatters would have been disappointed by the manner they conceded the two goals but responded well to secure a good point in the end.

Rob Edwards’ side remain in sixth place after yesterday’s draw with the Lions, who remain above the Bedfordshire club on goals scored, whilst they are now two points above Norwich City in seventh.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser for Luton yesterday evening in what was a well-contested clash between two promotion pushers…

One winner – Luke Berry

Luke Berry has grown a reputation for scoring important goals for the Hatters and there is no denying that yesterday’s leveller follows that trend.

Looking purely at this season’s three that he has scored, one was a winner against Blackpool in November, another was a late leveller against Rotherham United, and of course, last night’s strike with the clock ticking down.

A player who takes up excellent positions in and around the box, his technical ability and composure makes him a player who can make vital contributions in the final third.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Berry has been dealt a few injury blows that have hindered his progress at Kenilworth Road in recent seasons, however, coming into an important stage of the season, he might be handed more opportunities.

If there is one player you want the ball to fall to late on in a game, and you may be able to extend this to Championship-wide, it is the 30-year-old.

One loser – Ethan Horvath

In a game where fine margins were going to be very important, an early mistake from Ethan Horvath handed the Lions an early advantage.

The on-loan goalkeeper fumbled Zian Flemming’s effort that was struck straight at him with the ball going over his head, and to his disappointment, into the goal.

The Hatters have started games very well under Edwards and have grown a very impressive reputation for scoring first, however, Horvath’s early mistake made things very difficult.

Keeping 13 clean sheets in 34 league games this season, Horvath has been a source of dependability and consistency for the Hatters and you would back him to return on Saturday stronger.

As a goalkeeper, mistakes prove more costly than players who are further up the pitch, with the American international responding well after the early setback.