‘One we need to banish’ – Lee Johnson sends clear Sunderland message ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Lee Johnson has admitted that Sunderland need to get over their ‘hoodoo’ of results against lower-placed teams in the league when his Black Cats side make the long trip to Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Sunderland need a win to keep the pressure on the top two of Hull City and Peterborough United, especially considering they go up against Posh in just over a weeks time.

They’ll come up against Joey Barton’s side tomorrow though and he hasn’t exactly had the impact that Gas fans were hoping for, having managed to pick up just seven points out of a possible 27 since his appointment.

It could represent a potential banana skin for Sunderland though, who have lost just three times since Johnson’s arrival in December.

Two of those defeats were to teams at the bottom end of the table in the form of Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town, and despite also sweeping aside the likes of Burton Albion, Rochdale, Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon, Johnson still believes that there is still issues when it comes to Sunderland facing the struggling sides of the league.

“It’s another one of these Sunderland hoodoos – and another one we need to banish,” Johnson said on their record of teams near the bottom of the league, per the Sunderland Echo.

“They’re fighting for their lives. Joey has been a winner all his career.

“I was at the game on Tuesday night, it was scrappy but committed. Bristol Rovers were really unlucky.”

The Verdict

Sunderland may have lost twice to struggling opposition since Johnson arrived on Wearside, but talks of a hoodoo seem really dramatic.

There were two whole months between those results and many other lowly teams have been comprehensively defeated between that time and since that Shrewsbury defeat, which was the club’s last loss.

Obviously no game in the EFL is ever a shoe-in, but with the form that they’re in Sunderland shouldn’t be worried whatsoever and any hoodoo that may exist will most likely be gone by 5pm tomorrow.