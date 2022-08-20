Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

One true or false question about every current Reading FC player – Can you score full marks?

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Reading will be hoping to bring at least a few more additions in between now and the end of the transfer window with some gaps to fill.

Not only do they need to take a look at their left-back situation, but another midfielder and a striker should be on the agenda before the summer window closes.

With the club needing to abide by a strict business plan though, this is easier said than done and whilst we wait to see what happens in terms of further arrivals, we’re testing your knowledge on their first-team squad!

But do you think you can get all 29 questions correct?

1 of 29

Joe Lumley wears the number one shirt at Reading.


Related Topics:

A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: One true or false question about every current Reading FC player – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: