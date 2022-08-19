Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed start to life under Michael Beale this season.

In their four Championship outings so far, the club have won, drawn and lost twice, leaving them with four points on the board at this stage.

Michael Beale will hope that their tally is taken to seven after the R’s home match with Rotherham United this weekend.

With that being said, why not put your knowledge of the current QPR squad to the test in this brand new Football League World quiz.

See if you can get these true or false questions correct – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

One true or false question about every current QPR player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 SENY DIENG IS A SENEGALESE INTERNATIONAL TRUE FALSE