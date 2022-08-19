After failing to gain promotion to the top flight last season, Chris Wilder is hoping he can lead his Middlesbrough side to the top this year.

Boro haven’t had a bad to start to the season drawing three and losing one of their opening four games.

However, if they want to be at the top end of the league they will need to quickly find their first three points of the season.

With the transfer window open until the end of the month, it’s likely we will see some further business from the boss to help his side.

In the meantime though, it’s time to test your knowledge on Wilder’s current squad with this quiz that has a question on each member of the squad.

One true or false question about every current Middlesbrough player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 21 Zack Steffan is over 30-years-old True False