Hull City have made a strong start to the new season and supporters will be starting to believe that this could be their year.

The Championship season is a slog, though, and with just four games played there is a long, long way to go.

The Tigers have had a busy window and Shota Arveladze has had plenty of backing from the club chiefs.

Our quiz today is all about his squad. It includes one true or false question about every current player – can you score full marks?

One true or false question about every current Hull City player - Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 1. True or False – Matt Ingram was born on Christmas Day? True False