One true or false question about every current Coventry City player – Can you score full marks?

It has been a frustrating start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Coventry City.

The postponement of several home games due to pitch issues at the CBS Arena mean that the Sky Blues have been limited to just two league matches, and one point, since the start of the campaign.

But just how much do you know about the players who will be looking to rectify that in the coming weeks and months?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you one fact about every member of Coventry’s first-team squad, and all you have to do, is say which of those statements are true, and which are false.

1 of 23 Simon Moore joined Coventry in 2021? True False