Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

One true or false question about every current Blackpool FC player – Can you score full marks?

Published

55 mins ago

on

Blackpool FC have had a decent start to the season under new boss Michael Appleton.

After their midweek 1-0 victory over QPR, the Seasiders have six points on the board at this stage, leaving them 7th in the Championship standings.

It’s Burnley up next on Saturday away from home.

With that being said, why not put your Blackpool knowledge to the test in this brand new FLW quiz below.

See if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

One true or false question about every current Blackpool FC player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26

CHRIS MAXWELL WEARS NUMBER 1


Related Topics:

Freelance writer currently covering all things EFL for Football League World

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: One true or false question about every current Blackpool FC player – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: