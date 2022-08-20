One true or false question about every current Blackburn Rovers player – Can you score full marks?

It has been an impressive start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

Under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Ewood Park club have shown plenty of signs of promise, that suggest they may be capable of mounting a push for a top six spot this season.

But just how much do you know about the players who have got the club into such a promising early position?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you one statement about every current member of Blackburn’s first-team squad, but can you identify which are true, and which are false?

1 of 20 Blackburn signed Thomas Kaminski in 2020? True False