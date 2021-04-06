‘One top player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 25-year-old’s performance vs QPR

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend, defeating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the City Ground on Monday afternoon.

The Reds produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat the R’s, courtesy of goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner.

Fine work from Sammy Ameobi on the byline led to Mighten tapping home from close-range to kickstart an impressive afternoon’s work.

Grabban doubled Forest’s lead shortly after the hour mark, finding the net with an excellent solo strike from 25 yards.

There was time for Forest to net another superb long-range effort, with James Garner finding the far corner with a teasing free-kick, before Lyndon Dykes headed in a late consolation in stoppage time.

Filip Krovinovic was one who went under the radar yesterday, with the Croatian providing link-up play between the midfield and attack.

Lewis Grabban was quick to praise his teammates for playing to the attacking players’ strengths yesterday, and Krovinovic, playing in the number 10 role, was key.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performances…

While talk is rightly around hoping Garner sticks around for #nffc next season, I hope there's room in the budget for Krovinovic as well. Brings a bit more pace to our play as well as a trick or two. — Ian Trembirth (@IanTrem) April 5, 2021

Great result. Lots of positives to take from today. Can't believe how much Cyrus Christie has improved as the season has gone on. Garner, Mighten and Krovinovic stole the show for me today. Happy Easter all! 🔴⚪ #nffc — Edward Timmins (@timmins99) April 5, 2021

Krovinovic does so much running he's so good in that role. Would love to see him back next season #nffc — Em C 💙 (@Colt_Em) April 5, 2021

Krovinovic is one top player. Marking on point & goes at teams #NFFC — Nick (@NJL82) April 5, 2021

Another good half, enjoyed watching that. Kept the ball well and look organised defensively. Krovinovic standout man for me in the first half. Very surprised Keith Stroud didn’t give a foul one way or another for the goal but fair play, good refereeing. #nffc — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) April 5, 2021

Christie & garner the stands out for me again

Back 5 very good

Krovi had a good game

Wouldn’t have picked Yates today but fair play he did well

Top strike by grabs but it’s time for Mighten to replace him up top #nffc — Djs (@Dan78notts) April 5, 2021

With QPR playing out from the back Krovi is better suited to pressing defenders and putting them under pressure. Good decision from Chrissie Hughton that! #nffc — @Giuseppe_Timone (Joe T) (@_mrjoey) April 5, 2021