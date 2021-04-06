Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘One top player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 25-year-old’s performance vs QPR

Published

12 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend, defeating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the City Ground on Monday afternoon.

The Reds produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat the R’s, courtesy of goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner.

Fine work from Sammy Ameobi on the byline led to Mighten tapping home from close-range to kickstart an impressive afternoon’s work.

Grabban doubled Forest’s lead shortly after the hour mark, finding the net with an excellent solo strike from 25 yards.

There was time for Forest to net another superb long-range effort, with James Garner finding the far corner with a teasing free-kick, before Lyndon Dykes headed in a late consolation in stoppage time.

Filip Krovinovic was one who went under the radar yesterday, with the Croatian providing link-up play between the midfield and attack.

Lewis Grabban was quick to praise his teammates for playing to the attacking players’ strengths yesterday, and Krovinovic, playing in the number 10 role, was key.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performances…


