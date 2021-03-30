‘One to watch’ – Pundit delivers verdict as Rangers plot move for Middlesbrough ace

Kevin Phillips believes that Britt Assombalonga could prove to be a good signing if he can find his consistency.

The Middlesbrough striker faces an uncertain future with his contract at the Riverside Stadium due to expire at the end of the current season.

With his future up in the air reports from Give Me Sport have reported that the Scottish champions could be eyeing a free transfer this summer as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his attacking line.

But according to Phillips there could be doubts over his lack of consistency.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “He’s blown hot and cold recently.

“It is a transfer that could pay off because on his day he’s dangerous but it could also not pay off because he has struggled for consistency.

“Britt, in spells, has done well but he has never had a season where he has done consistently well and that would be my concern.

“He has got great quality though so it could work out to be a good one. One to watch.”

If you don't get at least 15/20 on this Middlesbrough midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Boro fan?

1 of 20 When did Jonny Howson join Middlesbrough? 2015 2016 2017 2018

The verdict

It’s going to be a very interesting few months for Britt Assombalonga.

His Middlesbrough career looks to be all-but over and so it’ll be very interesting to see where he end sup this summer.

Of course the fact that he’s available on a free transfer is appealing for Rangers, but like Phillips I have doubts regarding how much he can offer to a team who are looking to grow and improve.