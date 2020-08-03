‘One to get excited about’ – Leeds United plot Newcastle United transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, according to reports from the Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances for Newcastle this season, but featured only three times for the Magpies following the season’s resumption.

Teams are starting to circle around the midfielder, with his contract at St. James’ Park now expired. West Ham, Everton, Udinese and Schalke have been linked, with Leeds now being credited with an interest.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Longstaff would be a good signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side…

Sam Rourke

I like this a lot.

Longstaff has shown flashes of his ability for Newcastle in the Premier League, and his energetic style of play should suit Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds perfectly.

Ast just 20 years old, the central midfielder has a lot of room to develop and mature as a player, and under the tutelage of Bielsa, he could accelerate his development at Elland Road.

We have seen what the Leeds boss is capable of doing as a manager in-terms of player development, you just have to look at Mateusz Klich’s rejuvenation.

It’s likely this wouldn’t cost mega bucks either, with training compensation needing to be paid, so if the opportunity is there, Leeds should move.

I could see him being a great partner alongside Kalvin Phillips in the top-flight.

George Dagless

I think he could be potentially.

He’s got some Premier League experience but there is perhaps a question mark over him being capable of playing at that level just because he’s still unproven.

However, the basic attributes he has should lend himself nicely to the way Bielsa likes his midfielders to play.

He wants energetic, industrious players that can break forward and support the attacks from deep, and Longstaff has shown he can do that for Newcastle this season.

If he can learn and keep improving, I think it’s a good signing.

Alfie Burns

I think if you look at how Longstaff has played for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, he’d fit what Bielsa asks from his midfielders.

The youngster has good energy, decent capabilities on the ball and, perhaps most importantly, has plenty of potential.

We have seen how Bielsa can improve players during his two years at Elland Road, so you’ve got to be excited about the potential of him getting his teeth sunk into Longstaff.

There are hurdles to overcome, but this would be a decent signing and one to get excited about.