Former Premier League Defender Callum Davidson has been linked with a surprise return to management with Bristol Rovers.

According to journalist Dan Hargreaves, Rovers have held initial talks with the former Scottish international

The former Preston North End, Stoke City, and Blackburn Rovers man was mostly recently in Scotland as manager of St Johnstone.

Davidson won the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup double in his first season beating Livingstone and Hibernian in those finals respectively.

Callum Davidson managerial record. as per Transfermarket G W D L 136 45 31 60

However, in the following season, his St Johnstone side struggled, surviving relegation from the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs against Inverness.

They struggled again the season after and Davidson was sacked in April 2023.

With this left-field shout coming in for the job, could this be the right man to take Bristol Rovers forward? We asked the FLW Writers for their thoughts.

Matthew Ward

It's a surprise announcement that Bristol Rovers are holding talks with Davidson.

It's one that nobody expected with the list of names that the Gas have been in talks with/on the list of candidates for the vacant job.

On the face of it with the other names linked, it would be a massive gamble as Scottish football isn't comparable with English Football as the standard isn't the same. So would tactics that Davidson used north of the border work in League One who knows?

However, Gas owner Hussain AlSaeed wants someone with experience of managing in League One or the Championship, which Davidson hasn't had any experience of.

With the other names linked I think, Rovers would be better off looking elsewhere at other names such as Karl Robinson or Garry Monk.

Ned Holmes

I'm not convinced this would be the right call from Bristol Rovers.

First of all, owner Hussain AlSaeed has suggested he wants someone who has experience in League One and the Championship to lead their promotion push and Callum Davidson doesn't have that.

There are plenty of young, promising coaches in the EFL that do have that and would likely jump at the chance to take what is a pretty good squad at the Memorial Stadium.

Davidson may have won trophies with St. Johnstone but there is a strong argument to be made that those came on the back of the squad that was built before his arrival and the drop-off ahead of his departure is evidence of that.

The football itself was very pragmatic and he doesn't feel like the right sort of coach for the Rovers squad, which is packed full of attacking quality and needs someone who can get the best out of them.

This is one to be avoided for the Gas.