‘One to avoid’ – West Ham interested in 26-year-old Fulham man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham are keeping tabs on situation of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Mitrovic has scored 53 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers since joining in 2018, but looks set to be a man in demand this summer, following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League.

Hammers boss David Moyes is said to be a fan of the 26-year-old, who is apparently keen to leave Fulham this summer, despite the club’s stance that he is not for sale.

So would Mitrovic be a good signing for West Ham? And is he a player that they need to bring to The London Stadium this summer?

We put asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on that, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that I would avoid this summer if I were in West Ham’s current position. Mitrovic is a player with a lot of ability and someone that if the right manager could get hold him would be able to be a major threat in the Premier League.

However, Mitrovic is one of those players that you never know exactly what your are going to get from. West Ham have created a very stable environment under David Moyes where he can guarantee pretty much what each member of his squad are going to be able to give him week in week out. Adding a player like the Serbian forward to the mix might be a bit of a risk.

The forward is a player that needs a fresh start this summer you feel having not been anywhere near his best and having fallen down the pecking order at Fulham last term. A move to West Ham would be an excellent one for him and he would have done really well to land at a club like the Hammers who are on the up.

For me, there will be better options out there this summer for the Hammers. So, even though buying from the Championship has worked for them recently, this is one to avoid.

Are these 20 facts about Fulham's five most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed from Lyon True False

Toby Wilding

I do think this would be a good signing for West Ham if they are able to pull it off.

They are short on cover for Michail Antonio upfront, and it does seem as though that is an area they need more strength in depth in, particularly now they will be competing in Europe next season as well.

A move to bring Mitrovic to the club could therefore be a smart one, and while he may not have been the most prolific last season, it is worth remembering he did not get as many opportunities as in previous years, which did not help his cause in that respect.

Indeed, the Serbian is also someone who is more than capable of playing that lone striker role that West Ham often use Antonio in, so he could certainly provide decent cover and competition upfront for the Hammers if he did make that move across the capital.

Jacob Potter

I’m not too sure about this one.

Mitrovic hasn’t exactly been been a world-beater for Fulham this season in the Premier League, with Josh Maja often keeping him out of the starting XI in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Serbian forward has shown his quality in the Championship with the Cottagers, and could be worth a punt for the Hammers, as they look to find a player to challenge Michail Antonio for his starting spot.

You would imagine that he’ll be on relatively high wages though, so there might be cheaper and better alternatives for David Moyes’ side this summer.