Nottingham Forest are set to enter the race to sign Che Adams from Southampton this summer.

According to the Daily Record (24-05, 09.31), the Reds are weighing up a move for the Scotland international.

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Adams would be a good addition to Steve Cooper’s side…

James Reeves

This is one to avoid for Nottingham Forest.

While it has to be said that Adams has been playing in a relegated Southampton side this season, five league goals in 28 appearances is a poor return.

Forest have a host of options in the forward areas and they must learn from their mistakes in recent transfer windows, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Emmanuel Dennis and Andre Ayew all failing to make an impact.

Given the size of Forest's squad, it is essential that they only do business that is absolutely necessary this summer and carefully consider their recruits.

Adams would not be an upgrade on Taiwo Awoniyi and with that in mind, Forest would perhaps be better looking elsewhere.

Josh Cole

While Adams would have been a good addition to Forest’s squad if they had failed to achieve their goal of safety in the Premier League due to his previous Championship escapades, Steve Cooper’s side should now steer clear of a move for him.

During the current term, Adams has only shown glimpses of his talent in the top-flight as he has scored an underwhelming total of five goals in 28 league games.

If Forest are aiming to strengthen their attacking options this summer, they should be focusing on signing an individual who has a better track-record than the Scotland international.

Despite Southampton’s relegation, they will still be able to command a reasonable fee for Adams due to his contract status.

Instead of splashing the cash on the former Birmingham City man, Forest must draft up a list of alternative targets ahead of the upcoming window.

Declan Harte

Adams could be a solid option to have in the squad for the right fee.

Forest should be keen to avoid the level of turnover they experienced last summer, but the 26-year-old could be a good rotation option to the team’s attack.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the star man up front, but Adams could be useful off the bench or as a secondary choice.

The Scotland international has Premier League experience, is good off the ball and can contribute with goals, so it could be worthwhile.

But it all depends on the cost, as Forest should avoid spending over the odds to bring him in.