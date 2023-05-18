This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is interested in the vacant managerial position at Reading, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Royals are on the hunt for a new manager after Paul Ince's departure last month, with Under-21 boss Noel Hunt unable to prevent the club's relegation to League One after picking up just three points from his five games in interim charge.

Monk has been out of work since leaving Wednesday in November 2020 and he has previously had spells with Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

The Royals are reportedly interested in former Watford manager Chris Wilder, while Notts County boss Luke Williams is also said to be under consideration.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Monk's potential appointment at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

James Reeves

This is definitely one to avoid for the Royals.

Monk had plenty of potential in his early managerial career after impressive stints at Swansea and Leeds, but his last few jobs have been incredibly disappointing.

His reign at Hillsborough was disastrous, with the Owls finishing 16th in the table in the 2019-20 season despite having sat third at Christmas and he departed the following year with the club in the relegation zone, albeit due to a six-point deduction.

Monk has developed a reputation for freezing out senior players at many of his previous clubs which raises questions about his man management skills, while his sides have lacked a clear identity and style of play.

He could revive his managerial career in the right environment, but the next appointment is crucial for the Royals and Monk would be too big a gamble to take.

Brett Worthington

This would be a poor move from Reading.

A few years back, and this would be a smart move by Reading, but when you consider the length of time that Monk has been out of football and the big job that is managing Reading, then this appointment doesn’t make sense.

Of course, Reading will not have a lot of options to pick from, but there must be better options out there for the club.

Monk did a very good job at Swansea City, but his latest jobs that he has had never really panned out, and you just wonder if he’s been out of the game a bit too long. Reading need to take this opportunity to look ahead to the future by building a better, younger squad, having maybe a more youthful manager or coach, and going on a journey.

There seems to be too much risk and baggage in appointing Garry Monk.

Declan Harte

Monk has been out of management for three years, last managing Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

The 44-year-old’s last few roles in management didn’t go particularly well and there’s a reason he’s not been picked up by anyone in the time being.

Reading should steer clear of Monk and target other options that have been linked with the role.

Both Chris Wilder and Luke Williams would be preferred candidates, with both having been linked with the Royals.

Monk should only be considered as a last-choice alternative at this stage.