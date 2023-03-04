“One thing we can say for certain…” – Pundit makes Coventry player transfer prediction as Fulham, Everton and Leeds circle

Fulham are expected to make a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, as per a report from Football Insider.

A previous report from Football Insider last week revealed that Everton and Leeds United have also been checking out Coventry’s talisman.

The Cottagers, who held an interest in the exciting Championship striker in the summer, also saw an initial bid rejected in the January transfer window.

Gyokeres has netted 15 league goals this season, enough to see him second in the second-tier goalscoring charts at present and has continued to be a top performer for Mark Robins’ side.

Sharing his thoughts on the impressive striker and assessing Fulham as a possible destination, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s having a very fine season isn’t he? He’s the second-highest scorer in the Championship this season.

“I think one thing we can say for certain is that he’s going to move this summer. Fulham were interested in the January transfer window and moved for him last summer. So I think it’s fair to say that is going to be moving on.

“They’re not going to allow him to run down his contract and his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

“So, they’re gonna have to take a cut-price fee for him. I mean, they were they were asking ridiculous money now. I think they’re looking at about 12-15 million now.

“If you look at the clubs that are interested in him at the moment, Everton, Bournemouth and Leeds, and you’re not sure which one of those teams are going to still be in the Premier League next season.

“Fulham could be a great move for him.”

The verdict

Gyokeres is a fantastic Championship striker and it would be a surprise if he is still plying his trade in the second tier next season.

A striker who possesses all the desired qualities that a Premier League club would want, it would be no shock if further top-flight clubs registered an interest ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Whilst joining Fulham represents an exciting opportunity to join a club evidently on the up, it would be difficult for the Swedish striker to dethrone Aleksandar Mitrovic from a starting spot.

However, Fulham’s relentless attempts to lure Gyokeres to Craven Cottage suggest he is a player they hold in high regard and could see him as part of an immediate plan and their relatively long-term future.