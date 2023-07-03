This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen on experienced defender Craig Cathcart after his Watford departure.

According to The Athletic, Town are one of the clubs interested in the 34-year-old as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

Ipswich Town to sign Craig Cathcart?

But would he be a good signing for the Tractor Boys? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers...

Ned Holmes

A bit of added experience in the backline could be just what Ipswich Town need ahead of their Championship return.

Craig Cathcart has been there and done it in the second tier while he proved at Watford last season that despite being 34, he's still a very useful option at this level.

Ipswich are expected to spend big this summer but moves like this one, while perhaps a bit less glamourous, could make all the difference for Kieran McKenna's side next term.

Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Janoi Donacien, and George Edmundson have got just 27 Championship appearances between them so a bit of second tier nous and knowhow is one thing they're missing.

Ipswich are not going to dominate games like they did last season and so a proven and physical defender like Cathcart could come in very useful.

Adam Jones

He may not play every week - but Cathcart could be an excellent player to have in the dressing room and around the training ground.

Continuing to play for club and country, the Northern Irishman has shown that he can play reasonably well at his age and would be an excellent replacement for Richard Keogh.

Having plenty of experience in the top two tiers of English football, he could help to level up a squad that will be looking to finish closer to a Premier League place than a spot in League One next season.

He may not be the most glamorous signing and at 34, Ipswich should only be giving him a one-year deal. But considering he's free, he could be a useful and effective squad player that provides value for money.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very shrewd signing for Ipswich Town.

The 34-year-old has been around a long time and has plenty of Championship experience, having played over 200 times in the division.

The defender is a free agent but was still a regular fixture in the Watford first team last season, so it isn’t a question of him just finding a club where he can play 10 minutes here and there.

Cathcart still has plenty to offer, and it is very smart of Kieran McKenna and Ipswich to bring the defender in this summer.

It is a low-risk cost as he’s a free agent and would give the defence that bit more structure and know-how that they have lost in Richard Keogh’s departure.