Jobe Bellingham has been a key part of Sunderland’s rise to the summit of the Championship table

And as with any successful team, it has prompted interest in the midfielder from some top sides, particularly in Europe.

His brother, Real Madrid and England star, Jude, had a rapid rise after leaving the Championship behind with Birmingham City, which may be a factor in any potential suitor's mind.

However, it is clear that Jobe wants to make his own way in football, not just follow in Jude’s footsteps, which may play a key role in his decision come January or the summer, when the bids start to roll in.

Jobe Bellingham is beginning to pick up some high-level interest due to Sunderland form

A recent report from Football Insider suggests that Dortmund are confident of landing a deal for Jobe in an upcoming transfer window.

The German side have a great track record in this field, signing older brother Jude for £25 million in 2020, before a few strong Bundesliga seasons saw him make his way to Real Madrid for £88.5 million just three years later.

Jobe Bellingham Championship Stats 2024/25 - as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 13 (0) Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 2.4 Key passes per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 0.8

There are few stories quite like Jude’s, so that Jobe is still at Sunderland at 19 years old — the age Jude made his Madrid move — is no criticism, Jobe still has plenty of time on his side to progress to the top of the game.

That much is clear through Dortmund’s interest, but evidence suggests Jobe may think twice before following in his brother’s footsteps.

Borussia Dortmund interest comes with added considerations for Jobe Bellingham

Having a globally famous family member is never easy in any industry, as comparisons will always be drawn, and it is likely that bit harder when the relative is of a very similar age and player profile.

That Jobe wants to try and step out of the spotlight and forge a path for himself has become increasingly clear over the past few years.

It’s epitomised by his choice of shirt name in recent times, ditching the Bellingham brand to simply have ‘Jobe’ on the back of his shirt.

The Sunderland man still speaks glowingly of his brother, there is no sense that he wants to detach completely from his family, but it’s a clear marker that he wants to differentiate from his brother rather than piggybacking off his achievements - it’s a clear attempt, figuratively and literally, to establish his own name in the game.

That, in turn, makes Dortmund’s interest difficult for Jobe.

Comparisons will continue to be made whatever the 19-year-old does, but if he follows the exact same Championship-to-Dortmund pathway that the older Bellingham did, this narrative will only intensify.

It may be a consideration for Jobe when presented with a concrete offer from the German side.

Jobe Bellingham shouldn’t let outside noise cloud his judgement

Speaking on a documentary on his official YouTube channel, Jude noted the extra pressure Jobe is under due to the path he has forged before his brother.

He said: “The worry is that people judge him based on my achievements. But I'm really conscious of that because I know it's something that people will always throw in his face, and it's not fair because he's an amazing talent, amazing player in his own right.

“He wants to try and create his own legacy and his own path. At the end of the day as long as he's happy that's all I really care about to be honest. His happiness means more to me than my own.”

Jobe moving to Dortmund just as his brother did would make the pair’s paths even more difficult to distinguish, but the younger Bellingham must block out this external noise.

Were it not for his brother’s story, the opportunity to ascend from Sunderland to Dortmund would be a dream move for any player, especially due to the Bundesliga outfit’s reputation for nurturing and developing exciting young talents.

Is any of that less true because his brother has done it before him? No, it’s still an incredible opportunity.

Making such a similar move to his superstar brother will undoubtedly bring with it extra considerations, but, as far as is possible, Jobe needs to take his next step according to whatever is best for his own career, regardless of what anybody else might say about it.