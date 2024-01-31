Highlights Charlton Athletic have had a poor season and are currently in 18th position in League One, just four points clear of relegation.

Charlton Athletic have had a very poor season so far.

The Addicks are searching for their third manager this season. They started this campaign with Dean Holden in charge - but he was sacked after just six games.

He was then replaced by former Blackpool and Lincoln manager Michael Appleton in early September. But after failing to win any of his last ten games, he was also sacked last week.

Charlton are currently sat in 18th position in League One, and are just four points clear of the relegation zone.

League One bottom 8 (as of 29/01/24) Place Team P GD PTS 17 Burton 29 -13 32 18 Charlton 29 -2 31 19 Wycombe 28 -6 31 20 Port Vale 26 -11 30 21 Reading 28 -7 27 22 Cheltenham 27 -17 23 23 Carlisle 29 -23 20 24 Fleetwood 28 -25 19

After spending in the summer and also in January on the likes of Alfie May, Conor Coventry and Macaulay Gillesphey, there is expectation at The Valley.

The Charlton board have to get the next appointment right.

One manager they have been linked with is that of Nathan Jones.

The managerial search as it stands

Following Appleton’s sacking last week, Curtis Fleming has taken interim charge, whilst former Charlton captain Jason Pearce will be his assistant.

Many names have been linked with the job, but the front runner for the role at the moment appears to be Nathan Jones.

The latest development is that Jones is set for further talks with Charlton this week, according to Richard Cawley.

Jones has been out of work for just under a year, after being sacked by Southampton in February 2023 in the Premier League.

He is known for his time at Luton Town, a club which he has managed on two separate occasions. His first stint was in 2016, when Luton, now in the Premier League, were in League Two.

He led the club to promotion to League One in 17/18, and he had them in second place in 18/19, on course for back-to-back promotions.

However, he left them in January 2019 to take up the job at Stoke City in the Championship. In an unsuccessful spell, he was sacked in November 2019.

He then rejoined Luton in May 2020, and guided them to safety in the Championship. He then led them to the play-offs in 21/22, losing in the semi-finals. He then left for Southampton in November 2022.

Jones has also previously worked at Charlton as a U21 professional development coach, a role which he held over a decade ago.

If Jones is appointed - patience is needed

Jones is no doubt an experienced manager, and despite not all of his managerial jobs going well - his experience in League One, albeit only half a season, is very good.

Charlton are currently looking over their shoulder when it comes to being in a relegation battle, but with the playing squad they have, there should not be many concerns.

The likes of May, Coventry and new signing Freddie Ladapo are all arguably Championship level, and that’s just to name a few of the Addicks’ squad that are players that are better than being where they currently are.

However, what Jones has shown throughout his managerial career is that patience is needed.

With Charlton’s playing squad being of such high quality in the division, the fans are probably expecting good results straight away.

With Jones, his career says time is a virtue. He was only given three months at a struggling Southampton, which resulted in the sack. At Stoke, it is a bit of an outlier, having had ten months in charge with no improvement, despite ten new signings whilst he was the boss.

But at Luton, in his first stint it took two-and-a-half seasons for him to get them out of League Two. In his second stint, it was in his second full season that he got them into the top six.

Luton gave him the patience he needed, and were justly rewarded.

Jones’ is successful when given time - and if Charlton and their fans can be patient with him, then if he is appointed, there is plenty of room for optimism.