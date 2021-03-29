‘One that supporters will love’ – QPR expected to complete summer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are expected to sign Hull City loanee Jordy de Wijs permanently this summer, according to Hull Live.

The central defender joined on loan in January but after an early spell on the sidelines, has featured in four of the R’s last five games.

Hull Live have reported that with de Wijs out of contract in the summer, QPR are expected to sign him permanently.

But is that a good bit of business for the R’s?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think so.

He’s obviously taken a bit of time to get into the side with a few fitness problems but it is clear that he is good enough to be starting for QPR week in, week out in the Championship.

The Hoops have got some good players in their side and De Wijs is one of those that arrived in January to have made a real impact.

I think we’ll see him continue to forge a good relationship with Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie whilst it also frees up options further forwards in terms of Geoff Cameron being available for their midfield if needed.

A wise move.

Phil Spencer

I think that this is a good move for QPR.

The defender has endured a difficult time in West London due to injury but since returning to action he’s certainly showed his worth.

Mark Warburton is looking for big personalities in his squad next term and De Wijs certainly fits into that category.

For me, this is a great deal and one that supporters will love when they hopefully return next season.

Ben Wignall

If the fee is right then it’s smart business for QPR.

I don’t think that De Wijs is a top Championship defender by any means, but he’s a good option to have for a mid-table team who are looking to push into that top six next season.

Left-footed centre-backs are a hot commodity for a lot of teams, and especially when you play three centre-backs like Warburton does, you need someone who is comfortable on the ball and with their left foot to play on that side of a back three.

De Wijs is able to do that but he’ll need a run of games to prove himself properly – he’s only played four times for the Hoops so far in his loan spell – however I see it as a risk-free, cheap signing and if it doesn’t work out next season then at least QPR haven’t forked out millions for him.