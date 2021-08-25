‘One that should be avoided’ – Fulham eyeing swoop for Manchester United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones on a loan deal, according to 90min.

Football League World exclusively broke the news that Jones was considering dropping down to the Championship this summer, as he looks to gain regular game time away from Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has featured 224 times for United, but failed to make a single appearance for the Red Devils in any competition last season.

It has now emerged that Fulham are among the Championship sides interested in taking the centre-half on loan this summer, as per 90min.

Here, we discuss whether he would be a good signing for the Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s side look to go straight back up to the Premier League this term…

Chris Thorpe

Bringing Phil Jones in would be somewhat of a shock for Fulham fans but it’s a signing that I think has a good chance of proving to be a masterstroke.

His career has come to a standstill over the past few years and he really needs this move in order rejuvenate his love for the game.

He’s almost certain to be a regular starter at Craven Cottage if he can stay fit and I think he has experience that is so hard to come by.

He will provide good cover to their current first choice options initially and would undoubtedly be pushing for a spot in the starting eleven if he performs well consistently.

It’s a potential signing that has come out of the woodwork but no one should write Jones off just yet.

Marcus Ally

This feels like a bit of a strange transfer. Phil Jones has played hardly any football in the last few years and would take up a large spot on the wage bill at Fulham.

The only logical reason to bring him in would be if Marco Silva would like to play a back three and therefore more depth could be required at centre back.

The Cottagers already have sufficient depth in my opinion, even if they desire to deploy a back three system and so this rumour comes as a bit of a surprise.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Terence Kongolo, Maxime Le Marchand and even Dennis Odoi are all competent centre backs for the level, so I am struggling to understand the benefit of this deal.

Jones is not an attractive proposition for another Premier League side anymore and therefore the level of which he could be an effective defender again feels about right, but Fulham do not need a player with his pay packet and low confidence right now.

Ned Holmes

This is a hard one to call.

Phil Jones has been out for so long that it’s really hard to predict how good of a signing he will be.

In the past, he’s been a fantastic defender but the last time he put a significant run together was 2018/19 and he’s likely to cost a fair bit.

I’m not convinced that Fulham need this right now with the options available to Marco Silva, particularly with Michael Hector now back.

It’s one that should be avoided, in my eyes.