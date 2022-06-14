“One that is worth pursuing” – Middlesbrough join QPR, Swansea and Preston in summer transfer race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among the Championship clubs keen on Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, according to Football.London.

Spurs are said to be ready to let the 20-year-old leave on loan again this summer after he impressed with MK Dons last term.

Boro, QPR, Swansea City, and Preston North End have all been linked.

So would he be a good signing for the Teessiders? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers have their say…

Declan Harte

Parrott ended the season well with MK Dons and his final tally of eight goals and seven assists highlights the promise of his potential.

The Spurs forward should only continue to keep improving and Boro would be a great opportunity for him to prove himself at a higher level.

The 20-year-old has had a good international break to end the season with and has now likely taken Aaron Connolly’s place in the Ireland setup.

That should highlight very well for Wilder’s side that Parrott is ready for the step up to the Championship.

While he should not be the club’s only attacking signing this summer, he would make for a very good addition to the squad.

Adam Jones

This may be a reasonably decent addition if they can tie Dwight Gayle down to a loan or permanent deal – because they certainly need a more experienced option to come in and complement a younger player.

Taking chances on Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun in January, these moves failed to pay off and you just felt they needed a more proven goalscorer in the second tier to guide them to the play-offs.

Parrott is similar to the likes of Connolly and Balogun in this aspect, though an injection of Parrott’s energy may not do them harm.

Recording 10 goals and seven assists last term, he can certainly combine well with others and this will bode well for Chris Wilder who is likely to stick with two up top.

But a more experienced option will be needed alongside him.

Toby Wilding

It does look as though this could be a rather good piece of business for Middlesbrough.

Parrott finally started to find some momentum in front of goal during the latter stages of his loan spell at MK Dons last season, suggesting he may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

With a number of strikers moving on from ‘Boro this summer, the club will certainly need attacking reinforcements such as Parrott, especially given how Chris Wilder likes to rotate his attackers, meaning he will need plenty of options in that position.

A loan move also means there would be little financial risk from this move, so you get the feeling this could be one that is worth pursuing for those in charge at The Riverside Stadium.