Adrian Clarke believes Ben Pearson has been an integral figure for Stoke City during their recent success, with the pundit speaking about the value of the Potters' loanee on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The 28-year-old linked up with the Championship side on a temporary deal from AFC Bournemouth in January, with manager Alex Neil deciding to seal a reunion with the midfielder following their time together at Preston North End.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Stoke when he's been available - and will certainly be enjoying his football at this stage with his current loan team thriving in the second tier.

How are Stoke City getting on?

Despite struggling for much of the campaign, they have been in excellent form recently, going unbeaten in their last five league games and picking up 11 points from a possible 15 in the process.

Unfortunately for them, they are likely to fall short of the play-offs this season but this will give them plenty of momentum going into next term if they can sustain this form, with many of their performances turning heads.

Although their 5-1 away win at Sunderland and 4-1 victory against Coventry City are the most eye-catching results, they also did extremely well at the Riverside against promotion contenders Middlesbrough.

They had chances to win that game as well - and are now beginning to establish themselves as one of the most formidable teams in the division.

What did Adrian Clarke say about Ben Pearson?

Playing in the holding midfield role, he has formed good relationships with Josh Laurent and Will Smallbone and has been commended for his impact in Staffordshire.

Some Stoke supporters will be wanting him to sign permanently - and Clarke is someone who has been impressed by the way the 28-year-old has been able to impact games.

He said [16:12]: "The basis of this good run from Stoke is aggression, it’s a mentality thing, it’s 'get on the front foot and go and hurt the opposition'.

"And for me, Ben Pearson is the one that facilitates it because he allows the players around him to just go and do their thing and use their legs.

"In the past, Stoke have really lacked a defensive midfielder that they can trust in that role."

Just how influential has Ben Pearson been for Stoke City?

You have to commend Pearson for his impact because his unselfish play has allowed others to thrive.

Not only is his presence in the middle of the park allowing Laurent and Smallbone to make an impact in the final third - but it has also given Ki Jana-Hoever the confidence to venture forward and make some valuable attacking contributions.

Smallbone is at his best when he's in the final third and Laurent is clearly a player that wants to press forward at times and not just remain in one area, so having someone like Pearson is extremely valuable.

In fact, Pearson is probably the one loanee they should be looking to prioritise signing this summer because of his impact, although it remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will be willing to let him go with the Cherries potentially coming back down.

If he isn't a key part of the south-coast side's first-team plans though, the midfielder may be open to making the move to Stoke because the whole team have shown some great signs in recent times.

It's just a shame that several of their key players are loanees.