Leeds United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites are "among several clubs" keen on Michut and the "deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days".

Who is Edouard Michut?

Michut spent last season on loan at Sunderland, scoring one goal in 28 appearances in all competitions to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs, but he struggled to nail down a regular place in the side.

The Black Cats had an option to buy Michut for £2.5 million this summer, but that option was not activated, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman revealing it was "mutually agreed" that the 20-year-old would return to France.

However, Michut later disputed Speakman's claims, insisting that it was his decision not to make a permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

Premier League side Fulham were linked with a move for Michut in May and it seems he has no shortage of suitors this summer.

Would Edouard Michut be a good signing for Leeds United?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Michut's potential move to Elland Road.

James Reeves

Michut would be an intriguing signing for the Whites.

There is no doubt that Michut is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact that he is on the books of a club the size of PSG and that he has featured for France at youth level.

Michut showed glimpses of his ability during his temporary spell at Sunderland last season, but he failed to perform on a consistent basis which raises questions about his suitability for the Championship.

Leeds are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer after the departure of Marc Roca and with uncertainty over the futures of the likes of Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams.

Michut could be a risk worth taking, but the Whites should only pursue a deal at a reasonable asking price.

Alfie Burns

Leeds need to continue adding to their midfield between now and the start of September, with Ethan Ampadu simply not enough on his own.

Michut is an interesting link and the type of profile that they need in the squad: a midfielder that's an attacking eight with tendencies to advance from a double-pivot, essentially the perfect balance to an Ampadu or Tyler Adams.

Seeing he was a part of a successful Sunderland squad encourages you, although it's worth noting that he wasn't exactly a star for the Black Cats. He's technically very good, but couldn't quite nail any consistency at the Stadium of Light and, at times, struggled with the physicality of the Championship.

Ultimately, it's going to come down to the price for Leeds and whether Michut fancies the move. If they could get Michut around the price Sunderland were quoted to make his loan permanent, it's worth pursuing even as something of a development signing. Another hurdle might well be whether or not Michut sees himself having an immediate future in the Championship.

Not the worst deal in the world for Leeds to be targeting, though, and one that could really pay off in the medium/long-term.