“One problem” – Millwall fan pundit issues honest message on Tom Bradshaw’s future at club

In his fourth full season at the club, this is the first campaign that Tom Bradshaw has hit double figures for Millwall in the league.

The 30-year-old is peaking at the right time and proving to be a key asset as the Lions target a top six finish under Gary Rowett.

Bradshaw’s deal is up at The Den at the end of the season and considering his importance to the forward line at the moment it would be a surprise not to see the Lions invest in his future.

Having said that, Millwall’s transfer policy is beginning to change, having spent more money than usual and in foreign markets in the summer transfer window.

Bradshaw certainly looks capable of being regular in the second tier for another season or two but where that will be remains to be seen.

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit, Tom Luetchford, pinpointed one area that had limited Bradshaw’s goal potency in his first few seasons at the club when asked if he deserves a new contract.

Speaking to Football League World, Luetchford said: “I’d give him a new deal.

“I think he’s been fantastic for us especially this season.

“The one problem we’ve always had with Tom Bradshaw is he never gets the service, he never gets the service, this season he has been getting the service and he’s just been showing what he could do.

“As long as we can keep doing that then he’ll keep scoring goals, so I would 100% give him a new deal.”