One potential winner and one loser if Bristol City manage to seal transfer deal for PL player

Bristol City are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham according to The Sun (via Bristol Live).

Wickham has struggled for consistent game time with Roy Hodgson’s side this season, and is yet to make an appearance for the Eagles this term.

He finds himself behind Jordan Ayew, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, and could be set for a temporary move elsewhere before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Birmingham City have also been linked with a move for Wickham, who could be a decent addition to either side, having had experience in the Championship recently.

Wickham had a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the second-half of last year’s campaign, and scored twice in 13 appearances for the Owls, as they finished 16th in the Championship table.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser for Bristol City, if they’re to secure a deal to sign Wickham on loan.

Find out who they are, below….

Winner: Dean Holden

The Bristol City boss will definitely be the winner if Wickham was to arrive at Ashton Gate in the January transfer window.

Holden already has some strong options available to him in attack this term, but competition for places could see an improvement from his striking options.

The Robins are currently sat tenth in the Championship table, and will be eager to push themselves into the top-six at the earliest of opportunities.

Loser: Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has only made 12 league starts this season for Bristol City, and would surely be pushed down the pecking order in Dean Holden’s plans if Wickham was to arrive.

Semenyo is yet to score in this year’s league campaign for the Robins as well, which has seen the likes of Chris Martin, Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou often start ahead of him in the squad.

The youngster is still a relatively raw prospect that could develop into a fine player, but you have to imagine that he’ll struggle for consistent game time with Bristol City if Wickham was to arrive.