One potential winner and one loser at QPR if Gareth Ainsworth is appointed

Gareth Ainsworth looks set to be unveiled as the new QPR manager in the near future, with Rangers and Wycombe Wanderers agreeing a compensation fee yesterday.

QPR removed Neil Critchley from the manager’s job after another loss at the weekend and the Hoops now find themselves needing to get away from the relegation zone in the Championship after what has been a torrid run of form

It appears that Ainsworth is the man that will come in and try and steer them away from the drop zone, then, with the former QPR player getting his chance of managing the W12 club after what seems like several years of being linked with a move there.

Wycombe’s loss is likely to be QPR’s gain, with Ainsworth doing a fine job at Wanderers over the years, and here we’re looking at a potential winner and loser at QPR of the likely appointment…

Winner: Chris Martin

Ainsworth has regularly liked to use a big target man in his attacking thinking, with the likes of Sam Vokes and Adebayo Akinfenwa being used to great effect in recent years at Wycombe.

Indeed, in Martin, QPR have the archetypal target man in their ranks at the moment and with Lyndon Dykes still recovering from pneumonia, it seems as though Rangers are likely going to be building their attacks around Martin and his hold-up play for much of the rest of this season.

Ainsworth should have a decent idea of how to knit the attack together around a focal point like the former Derby County striker.

Loser: One of the other attackers

The obvious losers are Wycombe Wanderers, of course, but in terms of at QPR it’s a little harder to pick who may not benefit from this potential appointment, if it happens, given Rangers are so far out of form and surely most will benefit from fresh ideas and impetus.

With the Martin line of theory in mind, though, you might say that one of the other attackers at the club might therefore lose out.

Ainsworth will surely rotate but if we are to assume Martin could become a regular under Ainsworth, at least in theory, this might mean a little less game time for someone like Jamal Lowe or, more likely, Sinclair Armstrong, with the youngster in and out of the side this season.

Ultimately, though, Ainsworth needs to get working with his players and see who fits best with his ideas before we can really start predicting who might lose out here.

