One potential winner and loser at Nottingham Forest following the Chris Hughton news

There has been a managerial shake-up at Nottingham Forest this week, with Chris Hughton replacing Sabri Lamouchi as manager of the Reds.

It has been a dismal start to the season for Forest, and four defeats from their first four Championship outings have ultimately cost Lamouchi his job.

The Frenchman was under huge pressure to guide Forest to promotion this term, especially after capitulating on the final day of last season and bringing in 13 new players thus far this season.

Chris Hughton will now be looking to come in and hit the ground running, with the 61-year-old looking to replicate the success he had in the Championship with Newcastle and Brighton on Trentside.

With so many players on the books at the City Ground, Hughton will have to quickly identify which players he wants to work with, and which players he wants to offload before the end of the transfer window.

Here, we take a look at one potential winner and lose at Forest following the appointment of Hughton…

Winner: Gaetan Bong

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Bong since his arrival on Trentside.

The 32-year-old joined from Brighton back in January, but has since made only one appearance for the Reds, playing for the best part of an hour in the 1-0 home defeat to Charlton last season.

Bong could now be reintroduced to the first-team under a manager who knows him particularly well, though.

The Cameroonian left-back was a key player for Brighton under Hughton, making 24 appearances for the Seagulls as they were promoted from the Championship in 2016/17.

Hughton stuck with Bong and made him first-choice left-back in their first season back in the Premier League, and he could now be about to be brought in from the cold under Hughton.

Loser: Cafu

Truthfully, you could pick any Forest fringe player here, but Cafu’s first few days at Forest have probably already been quite stressful.

The Olympiacos midfielder was drafted in on a season-long loan deal on Monday, but what lies in store for him remains to be seen following the departure of Lamouchi.

Forest already have a plethora of talented midfielders at the club, with the likes of Jack Colback and Harry Arter both arriving at the club this summer.

They are two players who have real experience of Championship football as well as the Premier League, and it is likely that Hughton will stick with them in midfield for the remainder of the season.