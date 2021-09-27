‘One positive at least’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to player update ahead of Sheffield United clash

Middlesbrough will have Matt Crooks available for their game against Sheffield United tomorrow night as they won their appeal over his red card this weekend.

The midfielder was dismissed late on in the 1-0 loss at Reading for a challenge on keeper Luke Southwood that was deemed ‘serious foul play’ by official Peter Bankes.

Boss Neil Warnock was not at all happy with the decision, and the club decided to appeal, with official confirmation arriving this afternoon that the red card has been overturned.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

Despite Boro’s struggles, Crooks has been one of their better players in recent weeks, so the supporters were understandably pleased that this decision was made.

It will also be a relief for Warnock, who can now call on the summer signing for the tough game against Sheffield United at the Riverside tomorrow.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the support on Twitter…

Obviously, was never a yellow never mind a red. — Leon Gentles (@leongentles7) September 27, 2021

Scenes one of our best players what a guy 🤩❤️ — mileslack14 (@mileslack11) September 27, 2021

I'm pretty sure that's 4 out of the last 5 Boro reds have been rescinded? That is a shocking level of officiating. I'd argue it wasn't even a foul on Saturday. Does anything happen to the official who 'called it' from 30 yards away? — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 27, 2021

So it should be, the lad has been our best player this season https://t.co/jLLcqkaK6R — jordan walker (@jordanw66544248) September 27, 2021

Embarrassing that it was given in the first place https://t.co/ouXBwsu6CS — Jack (@jackallisonnn) September 27, 2021