Middlesbrough

‘One positive at least’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to player update ahead of Sheffield United clash

Published

29 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will have Matt Crooks available for their game against Sheffield United tomorrow night as they won their appeal over his red card this weekend.

The midfielder was dismissed late on in the 1-0 loss at Reading for a challenge on keeper Luke Southwood that was deemed ‘serious foul play’ by official Peter Bankes.

Boss Neil Warnock was not at all happy with the decision, and the club decided to appeal, with official confirmation arriving this afternoon that the red card has been overturned.

Despite Boro’s struggles, Crooks has been one of their better players in recent weeks, so the supporters were understandably pleased that this decision was made.

It will also be a relief for Warnock, who can now call on the summer signing for the tough game against Sheffield United at the Riverside tomorrow.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the support on Twitter…


