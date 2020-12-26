Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘One person to blame’, ‘Disgrace’ – Many Derby fans left furious at one man after late defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County’s unbeaten run is over after Preston North End grabbed a late winner at Pride Park today and many Rams fans have been left furious at referee Darren Bond.

Alan Browne scored in the 96th minute to sink Wayne Rooney’s side, who had played the majority of the game with 10 men after Martyn Waghorn’s red card.

Rams fans can have no complaints about that decision after the forward’s ugly challenge but many were left fuming at Bond after the late goal.

Browne’s curling strike beat David Marshall, who had been fantastic all game, and nestled in the corner but it did seem as if Louie Sibley was fouled in the build-up.

Rooney highlighted just that issue in his post-match interview describing it as a “big moment” and “a clear foul” but it seems the referee missed the incident.

The 1-0 defeat means that the Rams remain in the bottom three on goal difference, though 21st-placed Rotherham United do have a game in hand over them.

Unsurprisingly, the controversial goal has proven a huge talking point among the Pride Park faithful with many fans left furious at the referee.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:


