“One or two whispers” – Journalist reveals brief insight into Middlesbrough’s upcoming January transfer window

There are whispers that Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson will be willing to back manager Michael Carrick in the January transfer window, according to Teesside Live reporter Craig Johns.

The former Manchester United midfielder only arrived during the latter stages of October and with this, he is yet to have a transfer window to put his stamp on the first-team squad.

Already changing the club’s formation, he may be keen to add one or two players to his team when 2023 comes around to give them the best chance of being in the promotion mix when this campaign ends.

Currently sitting in 14th, they will need to retain their current form if they want to have any chance of securing a top-six spot, with their bright start under Carrick giving them the opportunity to set ambitious goals once more.

The winter window could be a crucial period for them as Boro look to continue thriving under their current boss, though it was unclear whether he would get the chance to spend much following what was a very busy summer at the Riverside with 11 new players coming in.

However, there are now suggestions that Gibson will be looking to get behind his new manager when the next window opens, though it remains to be seen how much the former would be willing to spend.

The Verdict:

Looking at their team, there probably doesn’t need to be too many additions, certainly not in the goalkeeping department anyway with Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts competing for the number one goalkeeping jersey.

There have been reports that they want to make this deal for Steffen permanent though – and it may be the ideal time for them to move following Stefan Ortega’s decent display for Manchester City against Chelsea before the World Cup break.

In defence, it could be argued that another left-back would be ideal but if Ryan Giles remains at left-back, then they may not need to take a closer look at this area and they probably won’t want to add a starting centre-back to their squad either considering their existing options, though a fifth-choice option may be useful.

In midfield, Zidane Iqbal is believed to be of interest but you have to wonder whether Carrick will have a rethink now with Hayden Hackney impressing in the middle of the park.

And they have a decent number of options up top too, so they may want to focus more on adding wingers if they want to operate with advanced wide men for the long term.

A couple of signings would be ideal – but major surgery isn’t required.