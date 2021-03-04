‘One of us’, ‘Warrior’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Karanka shares player update

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that Ivan Sanchez is playing through pain as he looks to do his bit to help keep the team in the Championship.

With Blues just three points and one place above the relegation zone, every game is significant for Karanka’s men. And, there was a fear that they would have to do without the influential Sanchez in recent weeks, after he suffered with a groin injury.

Speaking to the club’s media, Karanka confirmed the Spaniard is struggling right now, but he also revealed that the wide man is determined to stay in the team.

“Ivan Sanchez is playing with a lot of pain in his groin, but he is doing very well for us. He is putting in a lot of effort, on and off the ball. He is committed in every game.”

This update prompted a mixed response from the Blues fans, with some understandably concerned that such a key player is carrying an injury going into a crucial period.

Yet, many are delighted with the attitude shown by the player, and they feel that’s exactly what’s needed given Blues’ situation.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

