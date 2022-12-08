This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have seemingly settled on Neil Critchley as Mick Beale’s successor following his departure to Rangers.

Football League World exclusively revealed last night that Critchley was now the clear favourite to succeed Beale at Loftus Road, with QPR likely to make a definitive decision in the coming 24 hours.

The 44-year-old managed in the Championship last season with Blackpool and was part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Aston Villa after walking out of Bloomfield Road in the summer. Since Gerrard’s sacking at Villa Park, the former Liverpool coach has been out of work.

With QPR seemingly settling on Critchley, then, our writers deliver their verdicts:

Ned Holmes

This could turn out to be a really shrewd appointment from QPR.

Neil Critchley may not be the most glamorous of coaches but he did a fantastic job at Blackpool – winning promotion from League One when few were tipping them to do so and then helping his side establish themselves in the Championship.

He’s proven his quality as both a coach of young players and someone that can have success on a tight budget, which should bode well for his time at Loftus Road.

On top of that, he knows the Championship, so the R’s shouldn’t have to worry about a new coach’s inexperience blowing their chance of the play-offs this term.

There are bigger names and arguably more exciting tactical minds that have been linked but Crichley falls safely in the middle – he’s got the knowhow, the experience, and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.

Ben Wignall

In terms of getting someone with Championship experience, but also has a similar level of coaching credentials and qualifications to Beale, QPR couldn’t get someone much more perfect than Critchley. He holds some of the highest coaching badges possible to attain and his record as a number one speaks for itself – two seasons managed, one promotion and a 16th-placed finish in the Championship with a team who had a very small budget compared to most of the league. There were probably more fanciful options in contention, with Mark Robins doing a very good job at Coventry City and Hammarby’s Marti Cifuentes being an exciting unknown, but it appears that the hierarchy at Loftus Road have gone for Critchley. If Critchley is confirmed as the new R’s head coach, then he must be backed accordingly as the R’s are one of a number of teams in the promotion mix this season. However, Critchley himself also needs to prove he’s got the minerals for a second tier promotion fight.

Alfie Burns

Critchley was one of two standout candidates for the job I felt. The other was Mark Robins, but obviously he’s in work at Coventry City still and you can’t criticise QPR too much for not forking out the compensation when they’ve got a perfectly good alternative in Critchley there.

The former Liverpool and Villa coach delivered better than expected results at Blackpool last season, leading them to 16th. Were he still around at Bloomfield Road, you’ve got to imagine that would’ve been built on and Blackpool wouldn’t be sat 23rd in the table.

That’s a credit to the 44-year-old’s coaching ability, which he’s also earned plenty of plaudits for at Liverpool, so much so that Gerrard took him to Villa, where he actually replaced an outgoing Mick Beale.

It’s funny how these things sometimes happen in football, but it’s a coincidence that’s a good one for QPR and their young squad. Critchley will help them continue to deliver in the here and now, as well as develop into an even better side in years to come.

A really good decision.