“One of those players” – Carlton Palmer reveals thoughts on West Brom’s capture of Reading man

West Brom started their summer recruitment with the arrival of John Swift, with Steve Bruce possessing the opportunity to assemble a squad that he will hope is capable of mounting a serious promotion push next season.

The former Reading midfielder departed the Select Car Leasing Stadium following the expiry of his contract.

Swift contributed with 11 goals and 13 assists in the Championship last season, emerging as one of just a few players to hit double digits for both goals and assists.

Speaking to FLW about Swift’s arrival and whether he appears to be a good addition for Bruce’s side, Carlton Palmer said: “And you need players like Swift.

“You need players like that who will stand up and be counted.

“It’s a tough, it’s an unforgiving league, from the start of the season, you basically (play) two games a week.

“So you need players who are going to be robust and gonna play your 30/35 games a season and play well and he’s one of those players.”

“So, very good signing in for Steve.”

The verdict

Swift’s creative abilities at the top end of the Championship will be excellent to see, with the 26-year-old being a bright spark in a relatively dim season for the Royals.

He has the ability to carve open defences at will, whilst he has proven to be an important scorer of goals over the years at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Bruce has made an important first step in ensuring that the Baggies will be there or thereabouts at the top end of the division next time out, with a large chunk of the summer left to come.

Swift is someone who should emerge as a regular starter for the Baggies, whilst he can grow with the ambitions of the club.