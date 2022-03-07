“One of their most exciting and creative players” – Should Middlesbrough cash in as Crystal Palace circle? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace have been watching Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones closely, according to 90min.

The 22-year-old has been phenomenal for Boro this season and it seems his exploits have not gone unnoticed in the top flight.

Palace are among the clubs eyeing him but would he be a good signing for them? And should Boro cash in?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Marcus Ally

Crystal Palace’s recruitment of the EFL’s best young talent has been very smart in recent years and Jones would certainly fit in line with that.

If Boro win promotion this season then they should be able to keep hold of him, although it will be tough if they do not.

Boro are in a strong place financially compared to the majority of Championship clubs, however they would not be able to resist the type of fees that Palace would be able to offer them.

The club are probably resigned to losing Jones if they cannot offer him Premier League football next season.

It would be another cracking signing for the Eagles.

Josh Cole

Having looked to the Championship for inspiration when it comes to transfers in recent years, it is hardly a surprise that Palace have been linked with a move for Isaiah Jones.

A stand-out performer for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, Jones has produced a host of impressive performances at this level.

As well as providing nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier, Jones has demonstrated his defensive capabilities by making 1.9 tackles per game.

For Boro’s sake, they ought to resist the temptation to sell Jones unless they receive a massive offer from Palace as he is likely to be a mainstay in their starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Charlie Gregory

Isaiah Jones has shown plenty of promise for Middlesbrough so far this season. The winger has nine-goal contributions for the side and has looked one of their most exciting and creative players.

It is no surprise then to see Crystal Palace interested in signing him. Patrick Vieira has worked wonders so far by finding younger, talented gems in the Championship and giving them a chance in the top flight and it could happen again here.

Palace might present the best landing spot for the 22-year-old too, considering that it is probably where he would get most gametime if he did move to the Premier League.

As for whether Boro should cash in, the answer would obviously be no. Chris Wilder is trying to build a team that can not only get to the top flight but stay there and that would mean keeping hold of promising talents like Jones. However, it isn’t always possible, especially when big money is thrown around and if a seven-figure bid gets tabled I think it would be worth selling him.