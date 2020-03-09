‘One of the worst players I’ve ever seen’ – These fans react to display from Blackburn man in Derby County loss

Blackburn missed the chance to move into the top six as they were beaten 3-0 by Derby County at Pride Park yesterday.

A superb strike from Louie Sibley, along with two Chris Martin goals, sealed a comfortable win for the hosts on what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Rovers.

They simply struggled to get going and could have few complaints about the result.

One man who failed to perform, along with many others admittedly, was forward Ben Brereton. The youngster has not lived up to expectations since his big money move from Nottingham Forest and he couldn’t make a positive impact against the Rams.

Boss Tony Mowbray replaced the 20-year-old with just under 20 minutes to go after an ineffective display from Brereton – who is yet to score in the league this season.

And, his performance prompted a lot of talk from fans at the game, with both Blackburn and Derby fans reacting on Twitter. Here we look at some of the comments…

Bennett and Brereton get out of this club — Ruks (@Ruks0) March 8, 2020

That #nffc reject Brereton has to be one of the worst players I think I've ever seen. How did Forest manage to bag £7m 😂 — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) March 8, 2020

Anyone know if we kept the receipt for Brereton? I think the one we got is broken #Rovers — Morgan Shanks 🌹 (@_MorganShanks) March 8, 2020

Imagine having a £1 coin. Then imagine having 7 million of them. How happy would you be. Then imagine them all being taken away & being given 1 Ben Brereton instead.#rovers — David Crossley (@BRFC4Life) March 8, 2020

It's just such a shame that he constantly misfires. In those recent sub appearances, he was great… brought lots of energy. I'm not sure how he goes from looking quite good to just not looking like a footballer at all. Must be a confidence thing but can we afford him time? — WE ARE THE ROVERS… (@mrmack84) March 8, 2020