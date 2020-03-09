Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘One of the worst players I’ve ever seen’ – These fans react to display from Blackburn man in Derby County loss

Published

3 mins ago

on

Blackburn missed the chance to move into the top six as they were beaten 3-0 by Derby County at Pride Park yesterday.

A superb strike from Louie Sibley, along with two Chris Martin goals, sealed a comfortable win for the hosts on what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Rovers.

They simply struggled to get going and could have few complaints about the result.

One man who failed to perform, along with many others admittedly, was forward Ben Brereton. The youngster has not lived up to expectations since his big money move from Nottingham Forest and he couldn’t make a positive impact against the Rams.

Boss Tony Mowbray replaced the 20-year-old with just under 20 minutes to go after an ineffective display from Brereton – who is yet to score in the league this season.

And, his performance prompted a lot of talk from fans at the game, with both Blackburn and Derby fans reacting on Twitter. Here we look at some of the comments…


