‘One of the worst games I’ve seen him play’ – Leeds United pundit slams 29-y/o’s recent display

Noel Whelan has criticised the performance of Matuesz Klich following the 1-1 draw with Preston.

The former Leeds United star was discussing the performance against the Lilywhites as Marcelo Bielsa’s side prepare for another clash against Birmingham City.

Klich lost possession of the ball in the build-up to Alan Browne’s first half goal, and speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that it was probably the 29-year-old’s worst performance in a Leeds United shirt.

He said: “Even though we conceded one goal (v Preston), it was a really poor goal to give away.

“Starting off with Matuesz Klich, probably one of the worst games I’ve seen him play in a Leeds United shirt. He wasn’t involved, he looked slow, lethargic, took him a long time to get into the game.

“The goal started with a good attack from us, Klich dwelling on the ball and losing possession too easily.”

The verdict

While Matuesz Klich may have lost possession in the build-up to Preston’s goal, it was far from a fluent performance from Leeds United.

The focus for Marcelo Bielsa’s side must be on grinding out results by any means neccessary, and that includes ensuring that they don’t concede silly goals.