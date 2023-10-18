Highlights Leif Davis has made a fantastic start to his Championship career with Ipswich Town, contributing six assists in 10 games.

Ipswich's strong start to the season and Davis' impressive performances may have Leeds United regretting selling him for a seven-figure fee.

Davis has developed significantly under Kieran McKenna and is now one of the best left-backs in the Championship, indicating Leeds may have made an error in letting him go.

Ipswich Town have made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship, and not many players have been more impressive in the second tier than Leif Davis.

The left-back made it into the EFL League One team of the season last year, and claimed 14 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old will have been hoping to kick on further with a season in the Championship; but is also no stranger to this level, having briefly played for Leeds United and Bournemouth previously.

Ipswich returned to the Championship after four seasons in League One, with Kieran McKenna guiding them to second place with 98 points.

As happy as the Tractor Boys would have been to secure a place in the second tier, they were always likely to be striving to not just make up the numbers in next season's Championship, but be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold and looking to kick on further.

Many would argue that McKenna possessed a squad last year that was already built for a higher division, and they added further quality through their recruitment during the summer transfer window.

Davis is perhaps the best example of a player needing to make that step up and taking it within his stride. He has already continued where he left off in the third tier by contributing to six assists in 10 games.

Ipswich themselves have started magnificently in the Championship, sitting second in the league with nine wins in 11 league games. Davis being a key player within that may be filling Leeds United with regret now, having sold him for a seven-figure fee believed to be a little over £1 million in the summer of 2022.

Should Leeds regret selling Davis to Ipswich?

FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry believes that Leeds will be regretting the decision now when viewing their current options at Daniel Farke's disposal.

He said: "Leif Davis leaving Leeds could be down as one of the worst bits of business Leeds have ever done.

"He looks a million dollars. I thought he looked too good to be in League One, with his delivery, energy, his tackling, his intensity on and off the ball was just superb.

"He got a ridiculous number of assists and you didn't doubt his ability to do it in the Championship. He's taken to it like a duck to water and it's come pretty easy to him.

"His delivery is so good and so dependable. We've been a bit less front-footed and a bit more balanced in terms of our play in comparison to League One where we were pretty much dominant and gung-ho the whole 90 minutes.

"He's had to adapt his game a bit more and he's sort of been more resolute in defence rather than just focusing on flying down that left-wing. His relationship with Massimo [Luongo] has been fantastic, also Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead down that left-hand side.

"It's a potent and fruitful flank now for Ipswich. If you look at Leeds, they used Cody Drameh at left-back against us, and still use Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton there. All three of those players Davis is miles ahead of.

"I appreciate they have Junior Firpo and he's injured but again not as consistent as Davis is as a footballer. He'll be playing in the Premier League next season with Ipswich or someone else.

"I reckon it will be 10 times the amount we paid for him, at around the £10-15 million mark. In terms of what he offers, it's just superb.

"You see the sort of fee that Jamal Lewis went to Newcastle from Norwich for, and Davis is twice the player, even without a bit of Premier League experience.

"I think Leeds will be regretting letting go of Leif Davis."

What's the verdict on Leif Davis?

Leeds would have needed the power of hindsight to have been considering keeping Davis. At the time he made 14 appearances, collecting one assist and was clearly not the player he is now. Context is needed and he was not a regret for the club when he was sold.

What followed his start at Leeds was Davis spending some time out on loan with AFC Bournemouth and not faring much better. To get that fee at the time, when a Premier League club when he wasn't ready to be a starting player in the top-flight, was more than acceptable. Firpo and Stuart Dallas were covering that area and both ahead of him as well established professionals.

Now, it looks like an error, but Davis is perhaps an example of someone who has shown development isn't linear, as he has developed astronomically under McKenna and is now one of the best left-backs in the Championship, let alone League One. Maybe Leeds could say they regret the deal now, but not at the time of the sale to the Tractor Boys.

There will be far more at Elland Road regret surrounding deals for players like Jean-Kevin Augustin than allowing a fringe player to leave at the time to move from the first to the third tier.