“One of the unsung heroes” – Watford fan pundit waxes lyrical about player after Reading win

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford beat Reading 2-0 on Tuesday evening to move to fifth in the Championship table after 20 games.

A Joao Pedro double ensured that the Hornets made it four wins in their last five games as they continued to turn their fortunes around under Slaven Bilic.

It was the Brazilian forward that took the headlines after stroking in the opener from the penalty spot and then bagging his second three minutes from time but the performance of left-back Ken Sema should not be overlooked.

With Hassane Kamara suspended after receiving his fifth booking of the season in the weekend’s defeat to Coventry City, Sema was used on the left side of the back four and produced an impressive display.

The 29-year-old is a midfielder by trade and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring three times and providing four assists, but did not look out of place at all against the Royals and showed himself to be a useful backup for Kamara.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie certainly thinks so and was full of praise for Sema after Tuesday night’s game.

“I think that Ken Sema is one of the unsung heroes of the current team at Watford,” he said.

“His work rate is exemplary. I think he’s better going forward than he is defensively but I thought that he put in a very good shift at left-back against Reading.

“I think he is a viable deputy to Kamara, actually, but I think the combination of Kamara at the back and Sema in front of him is one that is beneficial to the team so I’d prefer to see him going forward with Kamara behind him.”

The Hornets will hope to close the gap on the top two when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday – in what is their final game before the start of the World Cup break.