Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has labelled Sunderland forward Joe Gelhardt as one of the toughest opponents he has ever had to come up against, speaking candidly to Hull Live.

The two sides come head-to-head this evening as they look to make a positive end to the campaign, with the Black Cats still having a slim opportunity of making the play-offs despite sitting seven points adrift of Blackburn Rovers at this stage.

With this in mind, this upcoming clash isn't quite a dead rubber and it certainly promises to be a competitive clash with the Wearside outfit likely to have plenty of supporters behind them at the Stadium of Light.

How has Joe Gelhardt got on at Sunderland?

Unfortunately for Gelhardt, he hasn't exactly been able to make the impact he would have wanted to, although that isn't really his fault.

With Ellis Simms being recalled by parent club Everton and Ross Stewart being ruled out with another injury setback, he is their only orthodox striker at this stage but hasn't been able to fill the void that Simms and Stewart have created.

The latter scored 11 goals and recorded three assists in 15 appearances this term, reinforcing the size of the shoes the Leeds United man had to fill following his loan switch from Elland Road.

Scoring just once in 11 competitive appearances for the Black Cats, 20-year-old Gelhardt will be desperate to improve that record between now and the end of this term and is likely to have plenty of opportunities in his likely quest to do that.

Jacob Greaves on Joe Gelhardt

Although the duo haven't been able to come up against each other too many times in senior football with Gelhardt making the move to Leeds, Greaves still remembers the forward from when they played each other during the early stages of his career.

The 20-year-old's loan spell at the Stadium of Light may not be going as planned, but Greaves had warm words for him.

He said: "I know they've got a few good players from the time we played them at home, their attack is probably one of their strong points.

"They've got Ross Stewart injured, but I know Joe Gelhardt from playing against him in youth football, he's one of the toughest players I've played against."

Can Joe Gelhardt make the difference against Hull City?

Considering he isn't the biggest, Geldhardt may struggle against the likes of Greaves and Alfie Jones, but his work rate can't be questioned and in an exciting Sunderland team, he still has the opportunity to make a real impact.

He may not be able to make the most of Alex Pritchard's deliveries, but Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts can provide good service with Amad Diallo available as another option as well.

The Leeds man could benefit from having a forward alongside him - but that would mess up Tony Mowbray's plans and the 59-year-old won't want to change too much considering their current system suits them.

It's not as if they have a huge number of forward options to choose from as well - and the Black Cats' board has a lot to answer for in terms of that because it was clear before January that they needed more than one forward.

Stewart and Simms may have been available at that point - but both could have left in January and that's why it's disappointing that they only managed to get a deal for one striker over the line.