“One of the top centre-back prospects in this country” – Burnley in advanced talks with Wolves over £20.5m sale: The verdict

Burnley are in advanced talks with Wolves over the possible departure of Nathan Collins, according to the Telegraph.

It is believed that a fee in the region of £20.5 million is being discussed between the two sides for the defender.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if this is a reasonable fee for the Irishman, and if he is a good fit for Bruno Lage’s side…

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a Burnley perspective when it comes to the fee they will be receiving for Collins.

On the one hand, that does feel like a reasonable price for the club to receive for a player who made just over 20 appearances for them, and it gives them plenty to reinvest in their squad over the rest of the transfer window.

However, it may also be frustrating for them not to get a bigger price for a player of his ability and potential at such an early stage of his career, and with so long remaining on his contract.

Even so, as a young, promising centre back with a rather physical presence about him, it does feel as though Collins is someone who could certainly fit in well at Molineux.

With that in mind, this does appear to be a rather useful piece of business from Wolves.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s a lot of money.

Has he shown that he is worth that at this moment in time? I’d argue no.

When you look at his numbers, he is a player that has, for whatever reason, not played more than 22 league matches in a single season.

As such, I do think this is a gamble from Wolves, however, they are clearly paying a price for the potential of the player going forwards rather than solely his ability now – and he is a talented player with big potential when you consider he is just 21.

He has played in a back-three on the right and as a right-back previously though, which should make him a good fit to Bruno Lage’s backline.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Molineux.

Alfie Burns

It’s probably a fee that Burnley fans will feel could’ve been a little bit steeper.

Collins is one of the top centre-back prospects in this country and for him to be going for little over £20m is a touch disappointing.

However, you’ve got to say that Burnley will find a use for this money further down the line. Or you’d at least hope they would. £20m for a Championship side is a lot of money, regardless of whether you think Collins was worth more or not.

He’s a top prospect and Wolves will be delighted at getting him on board.

There’s a player in there comfortable within a back-four or a back-three, which will be perfect for Bruno Lage if he wants to evolve how Wolves play at all.

Importantly, though, Collins is a player with his best years ahead of him and there will be a confidence that he will be a shrewd investment at the price.