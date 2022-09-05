“One of the signings of the season” – Ipswich Town fan pundit reacts to club’s signing of 25-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This summer was Kieran McKenna’s first transfer window as Ipswich Town manager and with promotion the aim this season, the boss has been hard at work to strengthen his side.

The Tractorboys have announced plenty of new names and started the season in really positive form as they currently sit at the top of the league.

However, on the final day of the transfer window, McKenna was keen to make last minute improvements and pulled off a brilliant signing by bringing in Panutche Camara from Plymouth.

The midfielder was a key part of the Argyle squad last season as he made 40 appearances and scored four goals as the Pilgrims just missed out on the play-offs.

Following the signing, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry for his thoughts on the addition of the 25-year-old: “Panutche Camara, I think this is up there as one of the signings of the season for me.

“I appreciate he’s currently injured, or has been injured beginning of this season or back end of last year but what a player he was for Plymouth last season, was their best player of the season.

“£500,000 we’ve got a player that’s got energy, drive, he’ll go up the footballing ladder fairly quickly if it’s not with us, it’ll be with someone else because he’s got all the ability and the talent and potential that Championship and Premiership clubs are wanting from their midfielders; energy, ability to get box to box, decent with his feet, got a good decent footballing brain, puts in a tackle but can basically run the full 90 minutes.

“If you look at yards covered in games, Camara’s up there with pretty much all of them on his stats last year. Also has a bit of a goal threat so can play across either that number eight role or the second striker so number ten role.

“I think that this is a fantastic signing, one I was actually hoping for when he put in a transfer request at the back end of last year, I was really hoping we would get him in but I couldn’t see him coming in and playing second fiddle to Morsy and Evans but somehow we’ve pulled it off and sold it to him and I think it’s a fantastic purchase. I think this is a money in the bank as well, £500,000 I think that figure for him two three seasons later will only go up.

“So yeah, happy days with that one and I think the nine that we’ve got in have really added to the place we needed on our left hand side but also depth in our midfield, depth up front and added across our quality in that attacking midfield space. McKenna’s worked his magic and Ashton knows how to work his cheque book.”

The Verdict:

This is another great signing for Ipswich this summer and as Henry says, he is a player that provides the side with depth as well as plenty of quality and experience too.

Camara has plenty of potential to make it to a higher league in his career but he could very well do that with Ipswich and will therefore be eager to play a part in helping the club achieve their aims of promotion this season knowing it will take him to the next level as well.

Ipswich have started the season well and this make them look an even more dangerous force which makes this a really positive bit of business from McKenna.

Furthermore at £500,000, you can’t help but feel this is a smart deal that could really pay off for them in the future whilst also being worth it on the pitch in the meantime.