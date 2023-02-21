“One of the reasons I came back” – Neil Warnock expresses the importance of Huddersfield Town individual

Neil Warnock has revealed that the opportunity to work with Danny Ward once again is a big reason as to why he opted to take the Huddersfield Town job.

The 74-year-old, who was appointed Terriers boss last week, got off to the best possible start at the weekend, securing all three points via a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

Ward worked under the vastly-experienced manager at Cardiff City a few years ago and it is evident to see that the forward is a player that Warnock rates highly.

Sharing his thoughts on Ward whilst in conversation with Yorkshire Live, Warnock said: “He’s one of the reasons I came back, he’s my best player, I love him.

“He’ll score a few goals before now and the end of the season.

“He can drop his standards at times but he won’t while I’m here. I’ve made him a fortune, it’s about time he did a job for me!”

Praising the striker’s display against Birmingham at the weekend, Warnock continued: “I thought he was the best player on the pitch by a mile. His first touch, he had two centre-halves around him most of the time but he laid it off and went, he was just a breath of fresh air.

“And he’s so genuine. I rang him from New York and he said he’d be fit, don’t worry what they say. He said he could probably do an hour. You’ve got to trust your players. Helik’s the same.”

The verdict

Ward displayed last season that he can cause havoc for defences at the top end of the Championship and Warnock is fully aware of the kind of impact he can make.

Under Carlos Corberan, the experienced forward thrived, however, like the rest of the squad, he has had his difficulties when Mark Fotheringham and Danny Schofield was in charge.

The fact that Warnock has admitted that Ward is “one of the reasons” he came back is even more proof that Warnock has full faith in the forward.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign plays out for Ward and if he can help fire his side away from the relegation places.