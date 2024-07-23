Carlton Palmer isn't exactly surprised that Sunderland are now facing competition from the likes of French giants Lyon in their pursuit of Divin Mubama, given the striker's current predicament.

The West Ham United academy graduate has been available on a free transfer since his exit from the London Stadium was confirmed at the official conclusion date of last season on June 30th.

Since then, a number of clubs in England and on the continent have expressed their keenness to strike a deal for the 19-year-old forward, with Sunderland being one of those, as they prepare for their first season under the management of Regis Le Bris.

Goalscoring from the centre-forward area was a well-documented problem that the Black Cats suffered from last season, with Luis Semedo and Ukranian striker, Nazariy Rusyn, only finding the net twice between them, with the main source of goals once again coming from Jack Clarke, who topped the scoring charts at the Stadium of Light with 15 goals across all competitions.

Therefore, the club's pursuit of Mubama has been understandable, as well as the England youth international fitting in with the club's recent strategy of acquiring young talent, and given his exploits, plenty of other sides have shown their own hand in the race for his services.

The aforementioned ex-England defender Palmer isn't surprised that other clubs are interested in signing the young forward who showed his potential throughout limited appearances under David Moyes in East London.

That comes after the Daily Mail Print Edition (21/07) revealed that the French giants have held talks with the striker amid interest from elsewhere.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer began: "Divan Mubama is attracting a lot of interest, both at home and abroad."

"Sunderland were targeting Mubama, but it is now coming out that Ligue 1 side, Lyon, are looking at the player who is out-of-contract."

"The 19-year-old was released by West Ham despite being offered a new deal after making 18 senior appearances for the Hammers," he continued.

"Sunderland were strongly linked with the teenager and were said to be front-runners to sign him, whilst West Brom were also credited with interest."

"But, according to reports, Lyon are one of the leading clubs in talks to sign Mubama on a free transfer," Palmer added.

"Sunderland are trying to sign at least one more new striker, despite having three forwards in the squad who came in last summer," the pundit stated. "The Black Cats concluded their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-1 win over Eldense with Tom Watson and (Luis) Hemir scoring the goals."

"Sunderland are desperate to bring in a target. But, obviously when a player is available on a free transfer, as Mubama is, you're going to have a lot of clubs who are interested."

"He's got an impressive record at youth team level, and he just needs some time to settle down at a football club and get going again."

Divin Mubama West Ham United Youth Career Stats (Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 47 30 4 Premier League 2 30 16 2 FA Youth Cup 9 10 2

Palmer concluded: "He's got bags of ability, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer."

Initial frustration may be a blessing in disguise for Regis Le Bris

Given the fact that Lyon can offer Mubama top flight and European football once again, it wouldn't be surprising if the youngster has his heart set on a move to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

That will no doubt frustrate Sunderland in the short-term given their previously reported strong standpoint in this saga, but in truth, missing out on Mubama may be a blessing in disguise.

Le Bris has previously spoken about his aims of breeding experience into what is a youthful side, despite the club's previous transfer policy of signing exciting young talent, and despite the exploits of Jobe Bellingham in midfield in that regard, such aims haven't been translated into the attacking department.

Therefore, SM Caen forward, Alexandre Mendy's stance of preferring a move to the North East over Saudi fits such a bill, although Sunderland aren't said to be pursuing the 30-year-old imminently as they consider further options.

Mendy netted 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 games last season as his side came sixth, despite the best efforts of the division's 'Golden Boot' winner.

All in all, Mubama would've presented Sunderland with another different dimension, but there are better avenues for the club's recruitment team, and Le Bris, to explore in what remains of the transfer window.