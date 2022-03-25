“One of the most exciting prospects in the EFL” – Wolves eyeing Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are one of a number of Premier League clubs watching Sunderland’s Dan Neil, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The midfielder has been fantastic for the Black Cats this term and drawn the attention of Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Wolves among others.

But would he be a good signing for the Molineux outfit? And would he be a good fit for Bruno Lage’s system?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Billy Mulley

Dan Neil is one of the most exciting prospects in the EFL at the moment and has huge potential.

Possessing bags of ability, and the out-of-possession traits that are needed to thrive in the modern-day game, I am really excited to see what the future has in store of Neil.

Wolves, for me, is one of the better fits currently out there for the young midfielder.

Bruno Lage has placed a lot of faith in the young remembers of his squad, with Wolves appearing to be a brilliant place to go to progress.

Knocking on the door of European football, Wolves are an exciting team to watch and also have some excellent characters within the squad.

Ben Wignall

I think that Neil needs a bit more fine-tuning in either League One or the Championship before he makes a big step up to the Premier League.

There is no denying that the midfielder is a talent and the fact he has seven assists in his first season in senior football shows he’s definitely creative.

He’s also dealt with the massive expectations from Sunderland fans on his shoulders considering he’s a local lad and could be the next big thing, although he did look burnt out a couple of months ago and he needed a rest.

Technically he has the skills to play at the top level, and he may be able to slot in at a Wolves one day in the near future.

Right now though I think it’s too soon for Neil – Lage needs to be looking at his own players like Morgan Gibbs-White for now as someone who could give the likes of Joao Moutinho some competition.